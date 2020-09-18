About 40 vehicles line both sides of a road in Maketū as whānau and supporters of a local couple gather at their property which is subject to court-ordered confiscation order.

Valentine Nicholas and his partner Sheila Payne have been fighting to keep the whānau-owned property at 633 Maketū Rd for several years.

The homeowners, who received an eviction notice, have been given until today to leave the property, according to a Facebook post.

The occupants and their visitors are currently involved in a meeting inside the property waiting for more news from the police, one man said.

Cars near the gathering on Maketū Rd. Photo / George Novak

A reporter at the scene said the occupation protest seemed well organised and peaceful and the Maketū Rd remained open to traffic.

Several portaloos were seen being taken into the property earlier this morning. Several United Tribes flags were flying outside the property and at several neighbouring properties.

The homeowners declined to comment at this time.

A police spokeswoman said police were aware of the situation but were not on scene.

A Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment spokesperson said: "The Official Assignee is ordered to sell the properties at 631, 633 and 634 Maketū Road, Maketū pursuant to a profit forfeiture order made by the High Court under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009."

The MBIE spokesperson also said the Official Assignee was now taking the appropriate steps to realise the property in accordance with the High Court's order but could not comment further on the matter while that process was ongoing.

A Maketū couple, who have lived in the area for many years, said it was "very sad" publicity about the confiscation protest would overshadow all the good things that are happening in the district.