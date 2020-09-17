The wing belonging to former Otago paraglider pilot James Kiwi Oroc has been found in Nevada, but there is no sign of Johnston.

The former Wanaka man has been missing for almost a month, since launching from a point near the town of Eureka on August 22.

An American paragliding website is reporting Oroc's Ozone Zeno wing was found tangled around bushes about 16km from his last known GPS point, in an area known as Nine Mile Canyon, south of Eureka.

The spot is about 200m off his predicted flightpath and close to a dirt track.

His harness was not attached to the glider and was missing.

Search team member Amanda Jane said the wing was reported by two people passing through the area who recalled seeing "a parachute billowing in the wind".

"The unrolled chute is indeed James' wing."

The immediate area was being searched and those searching by computer, using satellite images, were beginning to focus on the area also.

People around the world have been searching for Oroc using images on http://9mile.xcskies.com.

Oroc is a prominent figure in world paragliding circles, and took up the sport while living in Wanaka.