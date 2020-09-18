One of the seven men arrested this week after allegations of historical sexual offending at Dilworth School is still a registered teacher.

And the Weekend Herald can reveal the alleged offending, which collectively spanned more than three decades, continued until the late 2000s - and in one case wasn't confined to Auckland.

Six men, all former staff at the private Auckland boarding school, were charged on Monday after a year long investigation into sexual abuse allegations. A seventh man was charged on Tuesday. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

The men are all in their 60s and 70s and each of their charges relate to different periods between the mid 1970s and 2008.

Advertisement

One man's occupation is listed as a teacher and he still holds a valid practising certificate. It is unclear if he is still working.

According to charge sheets, the first offence occurred in 1975 when a now 69-year-old is alleged to have indecently assaulted a boy aged 12-16.

Police say there are 17 victims. Some of the accused are facing charges against three to four former pupils each and for abuse that occurred over several years.

While most of the allegations relate to offending in Auckland, one of the men is also accused of sexually abusing and supplying drugs - including cannabis and LSD - to boys in Hamilton in the mid-late 2000s.

Dilworth College headmaster Dan Reddiex (left) and Dilworth Trust Board chairman Aaron Snodgrass address media. Photo / Greg Bowker

Dilworth front-footed the news on Monday in a statement saying charges had been laid and the trust board apologised to any old boys who had been affected by abuse of any kind at the school.

"The board considers all forms of abuse, including physical, emotional and sexual abuse unacceptable."

The following day it acknowledged it had been aware of previous allegations of sexual abuse and historical procedures for dealing with it were inadequate - but cases were reported to police.



"Dilworth has, both in the past and today, reported allegations of sexual abuse to the police, some resulting in convictions."

All of the men, who have interim name suppression, are due to reappear in court early next month.

Advertisement

The accused

• A 72-year-old man faces one charge of doing an indecent act and three counts of indecent assault.

• A 73-year-old man faces numerous charges relating to sexual violation, indecent assault, sexual exploitation and supplying class A, B and C drugs.

• A 68-year-old man faces a charge of indecent assault and inducing an indecent act.

• A 69-year-old man faces one charge of indecent assault.

• A 72-year-old man faces four charges relating to indecent assault.

• A 78-year-old man faces three counts of indecent assault.

• A 60-year-old man faces one charge of indecent assault.

Editor's note

It has been a shock for New Zealanders to learn (this week) that several former staff at Auckland's Dilworth School have been charged with sex and drug offences against boys over more than three decades. We want you, our readers, to know that the Herald will follow this story wherever it leads. We have a team of journalists prepared to investigate and we want to hear from you. If you have any information please contact us at yourstory@nzme.co.nz Murray Kirkness

NZ Herald Editor

Where to get help

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (Available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.