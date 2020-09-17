WARNING: distressing content.

A $2000 reward for information is on offer following the discovery of eight puppies with their throats cut at an Invercargill park.

Otatara resident Kim Durry and her husband had walked their dogs near Sandy Point three to four times a week for as long as she could remember.

On Friday afternoon, they spotted something they just "couldn't stomach".

Advertisement

"I thought it was a rat and then I realised 'no, it's not', it's a puppy.

"Then I saw the others lying there all with their throats cut."

Animal advocacy group Paw Justice had since offered a $2000 reward for anyone who could provide information about the slaughtering.

Dumped in a wide-open clearing, Durry said she was terrified someone, especially a child, would come across them.

The puppies were dumped in a wide-open clearing. Photo / Paw Justice

"I wouldn't want my kids seeing that, we are teaching children to be kind and then they see people are capable of doing that.

"My husband works at the meat works, he's used to blood and guts - but even he couldn't stomach it."

The pair knew they had to do something, but had no materials to relocate them.

"I picked one up to move it and its head fell off, it was just hanging by a thread."