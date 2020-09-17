An independent review of Weta Digital will be carried out by a Queen's Counsel, following allegations of sexual harassment.

It follows a string of complaints of bullying, harassment and toxic culture at the Wellington visual effects company.

1 News has reported more than 40 current and former Weta Digital workers have come forward with allegations.

A Weta Digital spokesperson confirmed in a statement that a QC has been commissioned in response to recent concerns raised about behaviour within the workplace.

Advertisement

The company would not be making further comment until the review was completed.

Workplace Relations Minister Andrew Little said it was a positive development that Weta Digital has appointed a QC.

"Every worker deserves to be safe in their workplace."

Little has previously called for an independent investigation given "the seriousness and volume of the Weta Digital complaints".

The company has previously engaged an independent reviewer in response to a former worker accusing the organisation of terminating her contract after she complained of sexual harassment.

Workplace Relations Minister Andrew Little said it was a positive development that Weta Digital has appointed a QC. "Every worker deserves to be safe in their workplace." Photo / Mark Mitchell

Layna Lazar, a 3D artist who worked on the show Power Rangers at the company's Wellington studio, posted online how a male worker touched her inappropriately on her rear during the workday and she was left in a "state of panic".

But when she complained to a male manager he allegedly responded by saying: "Are you sure you're not making nothing into something?"

She said she told another manager but decided not to take it to HR, and instead began wearing a long coat indoors to cover her legs and bottom.

Advertisement

Lazar said she was fired shortly after, and told it was because there was no work for her.

In response Weta Workshop's general manager David Wilks said the company took those issues raised "extremely seriously".

"For this reason we are engaging an independent reviewer to undertake an inquiry into the issues raised.

"Everyone who comes to work at Weta Workshop must feel safe. We aspire to have an environment that is diverse, inclusive and supportive, and one in which crew members can feel safe raising any concerns or issues," Wilks said.