A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge has caused delays for rush hour motorists this morning.
The crash blocked lane four of the city-bound lane of traffic with motorists urged to pass with extra care and expect delays.
A police spokesman said the crash had now been cleared and there were no injuries.
There has also been a crash on the Southern Motorway this morning which is causing delays for motorists.
Meanwhile Auckland train commuters faced a longer trip to work this morning after a track fault closed the city's central railway station.
Auckland Transport says Britomart Station in the CBD is temporarily shut and passengers using trains should expect delays.