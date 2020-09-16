A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge has caused delays for rush hour motorists this morning.

The crash blocked lane four of the city-bound lane of traffic with motorists urged to pass with extra care and expect delays.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, SOUTHBOUND - 8:10AM

A crash is blocking lane 4 (of 5) citybound on the Harbour Bridge. Pass with extra care and expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/sZB3hWavs0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 16, 2020

A police spokesman said the crash had now been cleared and there were no injuries.

There has also been a crash on the Southern Motorway this morning which is causing delays for motorists.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 8:15AM

A crash is part-blocking the southbound left (exit only) lane to Gillies Ave. Merge with care to pass and expect some delays through this area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/QBZKhcIlNz — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile Auckland train commuters faced a longer trip to work this morning after a track fault closed the city's central railway station.

Auckland Transport says Britomart Station in the CBD is temporarily shut and passengers using trains should expect delays.