Auckland commuters are in for a longer trip to work this morning after a track fault has closed the city's central railway station.

Auckland Transport says Britomart Station in the CBD is temporarily shut and passengers using trains should expect delays.

TRACK FAULT AT BRITOMART STATION

UPDATE 1 - 5:45 AM

Please expect delays and cancellations as Britomart is temporarily closed due to a track fault. Services will be stopping at Newmarket. There are currently replacement services between Britomart and Newmarket. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/soUwoNEXLr — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) September 16, 2020

Commuters were being warned to allow extra time to get into the city due to delays and cancellations.

All trains would be stopping at Newmarket.

There were currently replacement bus services running between Britomart and the station.

This morning queues were starting to form on Remuera Rd outside the entrance to Newmarket Train Station with masked passengers observing social distancing while they waited to be taken into the city by bus.