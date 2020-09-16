Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is due to give the latest Covid-19 case numbers after it was revealed a Kiwi family had lost a second loved one to the virus.

Bloomfield will give today's update at 1pm at the Ministry of Health in Wellington.

It emerged this afternoon Nigel Te Hiko had died in Waikato Hospital, nearly two weeks after his brother Alan died in Auckland from the virus.

Nigel, 54, is believed to have contracted Covid from Alan, who had worked at the Americold facility in Auckland.

Advertisement

He is the 25th New Zealander to die of Covid-19.

Today's briefing will likely include some of the test results of the 94 close contacts of the Jet Park healthcare worker who went to three Les Mills classes last week - 72 people have been confirmed as close contacts as a result.

"Of these, 71 have been contacted and are self-isolating and we are in the process of contacting the remaining person. Most have been tested already," the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

Yesterday there were no new cases in the community with the three confirmed cases being in managed isolation facilities at the border.

The three cases were a man in his 30s and two children who arrived together from Dubai on September 9. They have been in managed isolation at the Ibis Hotel in Rotorua and tested positive for Covid-19 during routine testing around day three of their stay.

There were four people in hospital with Covid-19 – one was in isolation on a ward in Auckland City Hospital, and one was in isolation on a ward in Middlemore. Two were in ICU, at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.