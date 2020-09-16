A money handler described as being "at the heart" of the Crown case in the trial of the Comanchero president claims he helped import Class A drugs because he feared for his life.

Gang head Pasilika Naufahu, fellow Comanchero Connor Michael Tamati Clausen, accountant Wiwini Himi Hakaraia and two others, who have name suppression, are on trial following a covert police investigation dubbed Operation Nova.

The money handler, who cannot be named, gave evidence via video link from within a New Zealand prison.

He told the court he had already pleaded guilty to his role in the importation of Class A drugs into New Zealand.

"I was involved in that because my address was used. I was pressured."

But he insisted that really he had no choice.

His life was on the line and his loved ones were under the same threat, he said.

Under cross-examination Naufahu's lawyer Ron Mansfield suggested the idea he had been forced was a "self-serving lie".



"Can I answer that?", the man said.

"Well I hope you do," Mansfield replied.

He emphasised that his family had been at risk.

"Just about every day you did exactly what you were told or you were a dead man."

He said when he was arrested early last year he was relieved thinking, "Finally, thank you."

He claimed he told the officer "you have no idea what you have done".

In other words, he said, he had been freed.

"Salvation has come knocking on my door."

He said the threats had come from a drug smuggler abroad and his own brother.

However, he said he could only co-operate with police when others were arrested.

He also told the court multiple times he believed his address was going to receive kitchen equipment rather than illicit drugs.

The charges

Naufahu faces charges of conspiracy to import a Class A drug and conspiring to supply a Class B drug, as well as three charges of money laundering.

The charges of money laundering relate to the purchase of a Ford Ranger, Bentley and a Jacon SG3 Trailer concrete pump, which together add up to more than $212,700.

Hakaraia is accused of participating in an organised criminal group, two counts of possession of a class A drug for supply and three counts of money laundering.

Clausen is charged with conspiring to supply the Class B drug pseudoephedrine.

A media personality who has name suppression faces a charge of participating in an organised criminal group and two charges of money laundering.

The money laundering charges relate to the purchase of two concrete pumps totalling $439,700.

The last defendant, who also has name suppression, faces one charge of money laundering by depositing more than $292,000 in cash into various bank accounts.

The trial is expected to last four weeks and is presided over by Justice Graham Lang.