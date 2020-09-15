Emergency services are responding to a large blaze on Auckland's North Shore.

Eighteen fire engines and other vehicles from across Auckland are battling to control the blaze on Triton Drive in Rosedale, near Albany.

Both ends of Triton Dr have been closed while firefighters work to contain the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said officers were assisting police at the scene.

Keith Nelson, director of operations of Vanguard Security, said he could smell the fire and saw smoke rolling up over the buildings as he patrolled the area.

"We ran around the corner, that's when the windows blew out on the first storey and flames came out," he said.

"There were some really loud bangs and the horrible smell of something electrical burning.

"It certainly went up very fast and it was well involved very quickly."

A fire has engulfed an engineering workshop on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Vanguard Security

Northern shift manager Colin Underdown said Fire and Emergency Services received multiple reports of a building fire shortly before 8.30pm.

Underdown said the two-storey building measured at 200m by 50m and the fire was not yet under control.

"Firefighters transmitted a second alarm just before they arrived, the building was well-involved on arrival," he said.

A third alarm, meaning a large fire, has been triggered, requesting further assistance.

Nelson said the smoke from the blaze was so thick that it was like a fog.

"It was hard to breathe, especially once you got downwind of it. It was almost like a foggy night."

He said the Fenz crews were "fantastic" in their quick response to the fire, arriving at the scene as he dialled 111.

The ablaze building is understood to be an engineering design company.

There are no reports of injuries.