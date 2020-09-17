Some observers might complain that there's little difference between Labour and National policies, but when it comes to favouring workers or bosses, there's a clear difference, as seen in this Local Focus video.

The three main candidates for East Coast electorate were asked whether workers or employers are more important.

"They're intrinsically linked," said Labour's Kiri Allan.

"We need our people working in jobs where they feel valued, where they feel like they have a future where their employers are taking care of them."

Meanwhile National candidate Tania Tapsell erred in favour of businesses.

"We do need to remember that it is the employers that provide jobs through their businesses," she said.

Meanwhile Green Party candidate Meredith Akuhata-Brown said it's a partnership.

"If you're a good employer, your worker will respect that you've worked hard to be at that status."

Also standing in the Rotorua electorate:

• Jennie Brown for Advance NZ

• Veronica King for ONE

• Helena Nickerson for New Conservative

• Blake Webb for Act