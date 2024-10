Very different opinions on tax among candidates. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

"There is nothing wrong in taxing the very wealthy so that the poor can have a chance, a step-up on the rungs of the ladder of life."

Green Party candidate for East Coast Meredith Akuhata-Brown is a passionate advocate for putting greater responsibility to pay tax on New Zealand's wealthy.

While Tania Tapsell, National Party candidate for East Coast and Rotorua councillor sees it differently.

"Why would we adversely tax people that have worked really hard all of their lives?"