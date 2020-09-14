A mother is calling for cameras in childcare playgrounds - after the death of her four-year-old son in Auckland four years ago.

A coroner's inquest has begun into how Aldrich Viju died on a toy slide on plastic stilts at Angels Childcare Centre in Takapuna, in November 2016.

Gisha Viju is asking for safety improvements at childcare facilities - including installing video cameras in playgrounds.

Police have described the boy's death as a tragic accident.

WorkSafe confirmed it wouldn't prosecute – after a lengthy investigation in 2017 cleared the centre of wrongdoing.

In March 2017, Gisha Viju spoke about the need for CCTV cameras overlooking playgrounds.

"We don't have proof to know what happened. That's why we are [saying] all childcare centres should have cameras in playing areas,'' she said.

"My request is that proper actions should [be taken] to prevent this - like installing cameras in play areas and increasing the number of staff in childcare centres.

Floral tributes outside the Angels childcare centre in Takapuna, Auckland in 2016. Photo / Chris Loufte

"Try to avoid dangerous play equipment - there should be proper inspections to make sure [of] safety."