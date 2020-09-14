Police are searching for a man who fled a Napier fast food store after throwing a box of hot chicken and chips at staff.

Police were called to the business, near Clive Square, about 8.30am on Tuesday to reports that a trespassed man was refusing to leave and behaving aggressively.

A police spokeswoman said the offender threw hot food at staff, allegedly a box of chicken and chips, but when they realised police were coming they fled the scene on foot through a nearby Countdown car park.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.