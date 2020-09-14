VIRUS LATEST

A scientist modelling the risk of Covid-19 says a spike in travellers leaving Auckland could derail the Government's plan to move the rest of the country to level 1 next week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced an extension of the current alert level settings - level "2.5" in Auckland and level 2 for the rest of the country - but teased a relaxing of restrictions next week.

If cases continued to dwindle, Auckland could have larger gatherings from next Wednesday while the rest of the country could move to level 1 from next Tuesday.

In declining level 1 freedoms yesterday, Ardern referenced modelling from Auckland University Professor Shaun Hendy's team, which said there was a 20 to 30 per cent risk of Covid-19 spreading outside Auckland.

That will shrink as case numbers continue to fall, but Hendy said it will grow with an increase in the number of travellers leaving Auckland.

"Masks and the ability to trace passengers will mitigate to a certain extent, but still it's a concern to hear lots of extra flight seats will be available."

Travel is expected to surge following Ardern's announcement to relax physical distancing rules for planes, buses and trains, though everyone will still have to wear masks.

That means no more seating restrictions, a move welcomed by struggling tourism and hospitality operators who have seen customers limited by alert level restrictions.

Air NZ immediately announced 180,000 additional fares, including 9000 extra seats during the upcoming school holidays.

Jetstar announced a resumption of flights from Thursday, including dozens of flights out of Auckland weekly.

Cabinet will meet on Monday, September 21, to view the latest data before deciding whether to confirm the easing of restrictions in Auckland and the rest of the country.

But it will not have data about whether higher traveller numbers might have contributed to any spread of Covid-19 outside Auckland.

That's because it usually takes a week to 10 days before any changes in settings come through in daily case numbers.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said it was a calculated risk.

"We might get away with it, we might not."

Baker has been calling for fuller planes and buses as long as people used masks, which was adopted by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield in his advice to Cabinet yesterday.

But Baker also supported a travel ban for hotspots at level 2.5.

"The regional model doesn't really work without it because you are at risk of spreading the virus all around the country - potentially.

"I don't think anywhere in New Zealand should be going to level 1 anytime soon because there's no barrier to potentially having a larger outbreak."

Without a travel ban, he said continued protections were still necessary for the rest of the country.

He and other public health experts have pushed for more nuanced alert levels, including a level 1.5 with mask-wearing in higher risk indoor settings and a 50-person limit on social gatherings.

But Hospitality New Zealand said ongoing restrictions will push some operators to "the brink of collapse".

"A silver lining is that the social distancing requirements on public transport has been eased. That will come as a big relief to our hospitality tourism operators," chief executive Julie White said.

There was only one new case yesterday, a girl aged between 5 and 9 who was connected to the Auckland cluster and already in isolation.

There were 96 active cases including three people in hospital, two of them in ICU.

Hendy backed Cabinet's decision despite concerns about the 89 close contacts who have been told to stay at home after sharing exercise classes with a Jet Park quarantine nurse at Les Mills in Takapuna.

The nurse's positive test for Covid-19 was reported on Sunday.

The Les Mills classes took place on Wednesday and Thursday last week, meaning any new cases should emerge before Cabinet makes its next alert level decision on Monday.

Hendy said fewer people travelled from Auckland to the South Island than around the North Island, so the risk of spread to the South Island was less - 5 to 10 per cent.

NZ First leader Winston Peters, National Party leader Judith Collins and Act leader David Seymour all called for the South Island, which has not had a case in four months, to come out of level 2.

"The director general of health has stated that the Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland is contained," said Peters, who was part of Cabinet's discussions yesterday.

"Additionally, he believes there is a low risk of transmission outside of Auckland."

Peters campaigned in the South Island last week and said people were already in a level 1 mentality.

"Not because they are against the Government's Covid-19 response, but because they have applied their own 'common sense' test to their risk of exposure to the virus."

Ardern said it wasn't unusual for NZ First ministers to take a different view, and Peters' comments were being made in the context of an election campaign.

