COMMENT:

It's Tuesday night at the Opononi War Memorial Hall and about 40 people are waiting to hear what Billy Te Kahika has to say.

Pull up a seat - socially distanced - and take

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Something is wrong

Related articles:

Fact check

Join the dots

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fact check

Bible, intelligence, internet

Fact check

The plan

Fact check

The conspiracy grows

Fact check

"You're crazy Billy"

Fact check

The end is nigh

Fact check