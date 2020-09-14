

Secure your trampolines and watch out for tree damage – that's the warning from MetService as Hawke's Bay braces for a windy week.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said while the weather may vary this week, the wind will remain strong over the coming days, with extended periods of rain and gales across the country.

"Several fronts are expected to move up the country over the next few days," Crabtree said. "The weather will likely flip-flop between rain, dry, hot and cold, but the wind will be persistent."

A strong wind watch is in place across Hawke's Bay until Wednesday morning.

By noon on Monday, Napier had already experienced a 56km/h westerly wind gust, and the strongest gust of wind in Hawke's Bay (67km/h) was at Cape Kidnappers between 1pm and 2pm.

Advertisement

"Strong winds can make driving hazardous, so take care when travelling especially in exposed regions," Crabtree said.

A strong wind warning is also in place for the Tararua District and Hawke's Bay, south of Hastings, from 9am on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday.

"Westerly gales are forecast to become severe in exposed places at times, with gusts reaching 120km/h," she said.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

Napier and Hastings will both see a slow decrease in temperatures through the week.

Tuesday will see some high clouds and gusty north westerlies in Hastings, with expected highs and lows of 21C and 9C respectively.

Napier can expect highs of 22C and lows of 9C on Tuesday before a few morning showers arrive on Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures will vary between 22C and 18C in Napier and Hastings on Wednesday and Thursday before rain is due in the middle of the day on Friday in both districts.