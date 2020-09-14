Police have arrested and charged six men following an investigation into historical sexual offending at Dilworth School in Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch had been investigating since a complaint was initially made a year ago.

A number of serious offences allegedly occurred across a number of decades from the 1970s to the early 2000s, Baber said.

"At this stage in our investigation we have identified 17 victims," he said.

A 72-year-old, 73-year-old, 68-year-old, 69-year-old, 72-year-old and 78-year-old have been charged.

They are next expected to appear in the Auckland District Court in October.

Dilworth Trust Board Chair Aaron Snodgrass said the Board "was saddened" to hear Old Boys had allegedly suffered abuse while in its care.

He offered their apology to "any Old Boys who have been affected by abuse of any kind at our school".

"The Board considers all forms of abuse, including physical, emotional and sexual abuse unacceptable," Snodgrass said.



"Dilworth has sought not to have the school's name suppressed in connection with the proceedings as we want to discuss our response openly within our school community and Old Boys."

The current Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care and learnings from similar inquiries overseas were pivotal in the school's decision to proactively address historical abuse with Old Boys and the wider community, he said.