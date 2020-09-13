A woman who was attacked by a fellow customer after leaving a Hamilton fast-food restaurant, says she's been left more floored by the lacklustre police response.

The woman, who does not want to be named for fear of retribution, says it took several days before she was able to speak to an officer despite repeated attempts to contact them on the night of the incident and going to the station the next day.

Waikato Police Inspector Andrew Mortimore admits there were failings in attending the job, but said they were attended to on a priority basis.

The woman said she and four friends were walking out of Wendy's restaurant "at a regular pace of normal human beings" on Hamilton's Greenwood St about 7pm on Tuesday when a woman behind her told her to "get the f*** out of my way".

"I was like 'woah' and turned around and said 'excuse me I'm not in your f****** way' and she was like 'just f*** off'.

She then moved aside so they could walk past but the woman kept eyeballing her and muttering comments under her breath before swearing at her again.

Further swear words were exchanged then the woman stormed up to her and poured her drink over her.

They were all left startled and the woman threatened to call police.

She said the woman then came up to her again, pulled her by the hair and tried to pin her down before punching her in the face.

They managed to take one blurry photo of two of the people and their vehicle which had since been given to police.

She said neither herself or her friends fought back because they didn't want it to impact on their ability to stay in New Zealand, while two of her friends had already been subjected to racial attacks a day after landing in Hamilton earlier this year.

"I was the one attacked and I just stood there with my hands folded when she was attacking me. I work for an organisation and very casually we have had discussions that we shouldn't be attacking because this is not our country and they always have the upper hand.

"We're here to be good citizens."

The woman said although she did respond verbally to her attacker she wasn't expecting such a violent response.

"We were all of the view that the law would take it in their hands and do a good job, but they're not doing a good job either."

She said they called police many times over a two-hour period but no one came.

When they called again, they were told to go to the Hamilton Central Police Station but were surprised to arrive and see it closed.

They watched several patrol cars leave but none appeared to be heading to any priority jobs.

After an hour of waiting, they left all feeling "disappointed and upset and unsafe".

She was left further frustrated after going to the station the following day and again, wasn't able to speak to an officer to give her statement.

"They just asked my name, address ... but no one took a statement from me. I wanted to speak to a police officer but that was denied. They said that was not the process.

"But how is that fair, it had been almost two days for me to speak to a police officer and they said 'we're sorry, this is the process'."

Inspector Andrew Mortimore said on the night of the incident, the victim was advised there would be delays in attending due to the number of high-priority incidents.

"Police prioritise all calls for service based on a number of factors, with those incidents involving risk to harm to members of the public taking highest priority.

"Incidents in which an offender is still present generally take priority over incidents where an offender is no longer present and there is no immediate risk to safety.

"However, we acknowledge that the delays in responding to this incident did not meet the high standards we set for ourselves."

As for being told to go to the station on the night, Mortimore accepted that was a mistake.

"She should not have been advised to report to the station as it was already closed for the evening.

"Staff attempted to follow up with the victim the following day but were unable to reach her.

"This was human error and we acknowledge this was unacceptable, we are reviewing the advice provided."

Mortimore said they spoke with the woman on Friday and a file had been assigned to an officer to progress.