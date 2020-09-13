Photographer Mike Scott spent three weeks travelling New Zealand with reporter David Fisher to find out what everyday Kiwis are thinking.

Here are some of his compelling images of our people, in a world reeling from Covid-19 and a country preparing for an historic election.

A moody West Coast beach near Haast.

Keas at Arthurs Pass in the South Island.

Wairarapa sheep in the evening sun.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield grabs a photo with Dakta Green who sports a caricature portrait of Dr Bloomfield drawn by Jeff Bell.

Mark Karotau mows the grass next the roadside memorial to his nephew Nathan Karotau north of Palmerston North. Nathan, 33, left behind his wife

The Imam of Al Noor Mosque, Gamal Fouda.

Nic Olsen is the Hawke's Bay Wine Ambassador who had her first child Leo during the level 4 lockdown

Kim Cormack plays with her two-year-old daughter Greta in Wellington.

Thursday night traffic entering Auckland from the south creates a huge queue snaking up the Bombay Hills at Pokeno caused by police traffic stops for Level 3 in Auckland.

Whakatane Black Power members Darren Ohlson, left, and Genesis T K White.

The Wairoa Athletic Rugby Football team took on Ngatapa Rugby Club.

A classic rural scene of sheep mob on the road near Middlemarch, Otago.

Farmer Mike Gibson near Whangarei.

Jackie Shelford pulls a pint at the Towai Tavern.