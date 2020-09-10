A pedestrian is suffering critical injuries after being hit by a car in Napier.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Gloucester St, Greenmeadows, at 6.35pm.

"One person is in a serious condition and the Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene," a police spokeswoman said.

Cordons will remain in place at Gloucester St/Avenue Rd and at the intersection of York Ave/Guppy Rd until late tonight.

