Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continues her tour of the region today with engagements in Taupō.

She has officially opened and walked about 1km of the newly-redone Great Lake Walkway with Taupō mayor David Trewavas, viewed erosion works along the lakefront and read some of the stories of the area and their connection to local iwi Ngāti Tuwharetoa.

They were accompanied by Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey and Labour Taupō candidate Ala' Al-Bustanji.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walks along the Great Lake Pathway with Taupō mayor David Trewavas this morning. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Trewavas used the occasion to call for the shared path to be extended 50km south along Lake Taupō to Tūrangi, a project which is a long-held dream of the Taupo District Council and could bring extensive economic benefits but which faces significant cost and land access issues.

Ardern has also taken a walk through of the Taupō Town Centre Transformation project, joined by Minister Megan Woods. Work has begun on the redevelopment at the Ruapehu and Tuwharetoa St intersection.

The project received $20.6 million from the Infrastructure Reference Group fund for shovel ready projects and is expected to create 92 jobs.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walks through the Taupō Town Centre Transformation project along with Minister Megan Woods. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Yesterday Ardern was in Whakatane where she met with first responders to the December 9 Whakaari/White Island eruption and visited a Covid-19 response centre.

On Tuesday she announced big plans to support small business while in Tauranga and a proposal to introduce Matariki as a national public holiday while in Rotorua on Monday.