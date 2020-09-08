Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is continuing her tour of the Bay of Plenty by visiting the first responders of the Whakaari / White Island tragedy.

Ardern is meeting with first responders involved in the disaster while in Whakatāne today.

It will be her first visit to the town since the December 9 eruption, which killed 21 people from four countries. It is expected that she will share morning tea with the first responders.

Local men and tour guides Tipene Maangi and Hayden Marshall-Inman were among those people including in the death toll. Marshall-Inman's body still has not been found.

Of the survivors, dozens suffered life-changing injuries and spent many months in hospital needing surgery and skin grafts for burns inflicted on them in the eruption.

The Prime Minister will later visit some of the town's larger employers.

Today is Ardern's third day campaigning in the Bay of Plenty.

White Island, Whakaari, pictured from the air in the days after its fatal eruption. Photo / File

She announced big plans to support small business while in Tauranga yesterday, and a proposal to introduce Matariki as a national public holiday while in Rotorua on Monday.

Ardern told NZME yesterday she spent much of her childhood in the Bay of Plenty while visiting her grandparents.

She also revealed she ran as a list MP based in the Bay, working alongside then Rotorua MP (now mayor) Steve Chadwick and list MP Moana Mackey.

