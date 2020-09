Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State Highway 38 in Tuai, north of Wairoa.

The single-motorcycle crash was reported at 11.10am.

The road is not blocked but traffic management is in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

It is the second serious motorcycle crash in 24 hours in Hawke's Bay. A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after coming off his bike on State Highway 50, near Tikokino, on Monday night.