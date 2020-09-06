VIRUS LATEST

* 116 active cases in NZ, with four people in hospital; worldwide there have been just under 27 million cases and 880,000 deaths

* Father of four dies of Covid - friend's tributes for Americold worker

* Six months after Covid - one woman's story

* Latest ASB economic data - Covid's surprising impact

* Superyachts on the Med - super wealthy Kiwis still travelling

As midnight struck last night, a new law came to pass - all frontline workers on the borders will have to be regularly tested for Covid-19.

And anyone who refuses the test for no good reason can now face a hefty fine of up to $1000.

The Ministry of Health announced that the Government had passed a new Public Health Response order that will mean starting from this week, those on the border frontline will be tested once a week or once a fortnight.

The thousands of people include those working at quarantine facilities, those who transport overseas arrivals to and from those facilities.

Bus drivers who take overseas arrivals to and from managed isolation hotels - as well as those who work at those facilities - will have to be tested once every two weeks.

Others to be tested regularly from now including those border-facing people working in immigration, customs, primary industries and aviation security officials and district health board staff.

Airport workers handling international baggage trolleys, airport cleaners and airline workers who interact with passengers will also be tested once a fortnight.

Port workers will also have to be tested once a fortnight, including pilots and port workers who work on or around ships, and people who transport others to or from ships.

Even people working in retail and food and beverage establishments at the airport will have to get the Covid-19 test regularly.



Airline workers who don't interact with international arrivals will not have to be tested.

The new law comes after a harrowing few days for the country; particularly with the announcement of two Covid-related deaths.

First deaths of Auckland cluster

On Friday, news broke of the tragic death of father-of-four Alan Te Hiko at Middlemore Hospital.

Te Hiko, in his late 50s, worked at the Americold coolstore in Mt Wellington where several staff members and subsequently their family members were first affected by the virus early last month.

He also became the youngest person to die from the virus in New Zealand.

A day later, authorities announced the death of well-respected doctor and Pasifika health leader Dr Joe Williams.

The 82-year-old had battled the virus for weeks after being identified as the initial person to be hospitalised with Covid-19 in the Auckland cluster early last month.

It is not still not yet known how Dr Williams contracted the disease. However, his general practice is not far from the Americold coolstore in Mt Wellington.

The total number of active cases is 116. Of those, 39 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 77 are community cases.

Auckland is at alert level 2.5 while the rest of the country is at level 2 until 11.59pm on September 16, even though all the current cases are in Auckland or are linked to the 155-person Auckland cluster.

Part of the Government's rationale for keeping the rest of the country at level 2 is to provide some protections - physical distancing and a 100-person limit on gatherings - while people are allowed to travel in and out of Auckland.