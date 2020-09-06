A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a baby in South Auckland.

A 10-month-old was taken from a Manurewa home to Starship children's hospital last night but died this morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said.

"Police are speaking to a number of people in relation to the death," he said.

Police have now launched a homicide probe.

A scene examination was underway and a post-mortem examination was scheduled for Monday, Tiernan said.

"Police are in the very early stages of the investigation and are unable to comment further at this time," he said.

Police were seen at a home on William Ave in Manurewa.