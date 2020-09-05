

An 8-year-old girl has been left "traumatised" after being hit and dragged by a car in Hastings on her walk home from school.

The child was struck by a car on the corner of Oliphant Rd and Southland Rd, in the suburb of Raureka, about 5pm on Friday.

A family spokeswoman said the driver of an unknown white car continued to drive after hitting the child.

Police say they received a report and have made inquiries, as the family calls on the culprit to turn themselves in.

Advertisement

"They hit her and kept driving with her attached to their car - somehow she managed to separate from the car," the family spokeswoman said.

"It is just pure evil and they need to be found."

A couple driving behind the car stopped to check on the girl, who suffered minor injuries including a scratch to her leg.

The spokeswoman said two females, one with black hair and one with red hair, were seen in the white car.

"Everything happened too fast that no licence plate number could be obtained," she said.

"We're a tight knit community and it could only take an outsider to cause that accident and not own up to it."