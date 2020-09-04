Homes have been evacuated by police in Remuera, Auckland, after the discovery of a suspicious item in a vehicle.

Emergency services were temporarily forced to close the Greenlane off-ramp on State Highway 1 because of the incident, which created congestion on the Southern Motorway as Aucklanders get out of town to enjoy the first weekend out of lockdown and into level 2.5.

A man has been taken into custody and is assisting police, a spokesperson told the Herald.

"Police were called to reports of a person acting suspiciously outside a property in Avice St, Remuera, shortly before 3pm today," they said.

"Upon arrival, police located a suspicious item in the person's vehicle.

"Avice St has been cordoned off as a precaution and the southbound off-ramp at Greenlane has also been cordoned off, and traffic heading east will be unable to get through."

Residents in nearby properties on Avice St have been evacuated as a precaution.

The police Specialist Search Group is on their way to examine the item and search the area to ensure it is safe.

The group will also establish whether there are no further items of concern in the area.

People are asked to avoid the area.

The Greenlane off-ramp was closed around 3.15pm initially, before reopening around 4pm.