A second person has been rescued on the East China Coast where the search for a missing ship carrying dozens of crew - including two New Zealanders - is underway.

The Gulf Livestock 1 has been missing for more than 48 hours off the coast of Japan with 43 people on board, including two New Zealanders and two Australians.

The Japanese Coast Guard has reportedly revealed that a second survivor has been rescued from the water and was unconscious when discovered. Their identity has not been revealed.

The first person rescued in the tragedy was Filipino seaman chief officer Sareno Edvarodo, who was plucked from the waves yesterday.

The ship left Napier's port with more than 5800 cattle on August 14 headed to the Port of Jingtang in Tangshan, China, and was expected to arrive 17 days after its departure.

The Japanese coastguard will search for four days for survivors as another typhoon approaches the region.

Strong winds and torrential rains from Typhoon Masak, the first one, are hampering the search effort.

The ship's Filipino chief officer was rescued by Japan's Coast Guard and says the ship lost engine power, then capsized after being hit by a large wave.

In a statement, Australasian Global Exports confirmed it employs four of the people on board.

One person is pulled from the sea near where a live export ship has gone missing off the south coast of Japan. Photo / Japan Coast Guard

The Melbourne-based export company said it was in contact with the families of the missing workers.

"Four of those people are treasured friends and work colleagues. The remaining people on board are engaged by the ship's owner.

"We are in full contact with the families of our four colleagues and are offering them all the support we can.

"Our thoughts and prayers are also with the ship's officers, crew and other personnel and their families."

Australia and New Zealand said they were providing consular assistance to the families of their crew members.