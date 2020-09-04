Opium, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold, and 400 cartons of cigarettes have been seized in a series of Auckland drug raids.

Three people have been arrested and are accused of importing and selling opium-based products from India.

The product, Kami ni, contains opium, which is a Class B drug, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said.

The accused trio, two men and a woman, will appear in the Manukau District Court later this month.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash was recovered. Photo / NZ Police

The arrests follow a series of raids at six addresses in Papatoetoe and Manukau this week.

Police also seized over 400 cartons of allegedly illegally imported cigarettes and are liaising with NZ Customs regarding charges under the Customs and Excise Act with an investigation under way into their importation.

Gold bars were also seized during the raids. Photo / NZ Police

A man, 31, has been charged with selling the class B controlled drug opium and possession of opium for supply.

A 58-year-old man faces the same charges and additional charges relating to importing opium.

A 27-year-old female has been arrested for selling opium.