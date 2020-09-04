Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to reveal whether Cabinet has decided to adjust New Zealand's alert level status.

She will be joined at the 1pm press briefing by Health Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

Bloomfield will give the update on how many new cases of Covid-19 there are in the community and imported cases in managed isolation facilities.

The current alert level settings (level "2.5" for Auckland and 2 for the rest of the country) are in place until September 6 – Sunday - but Ardern is set to announce today whether the country stays with that status for longer.

Yesterday she said the Government "will always be very cautious" about the timing of a potential move to alert level 1.

Two new Covid-19 cases were announced yesterday: a 21-year-old man linked to the Americold cool store group of cases and who was already in isolation as a close contact, and another woman in managed isolation.

Health officials are confident they are on top of the community outbreak of Covid-19 cases as Cabinet meets today to assess alert level settings - but warn cases will likely continue for several more weeks.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is at the 1pm briefing today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

University of Otago Professor of Public Health Nick Wilson told Newstalk ZB today he did not expect Cabinet would lower the alert level to 1 from Sunday - but he did not think it would be too far off, especially if masks were used more frequently.

"We are not really seeing enough evidence yet of really good control ... we still get cases every day in the community. To be really confident, we should be waiting to see days where there's no new cases," Wilson told Mike Hosking.

"I think we could move faster [by] using masks better."

He believed masks could be made mandatory in areas other than public transport, which would help speed up elimination of the virus and a return to level 1.