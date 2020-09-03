A strong earthquake has rattled residents near St Arnaud, southwest of Nelson.

The 5.7 magnitude quake struck 10km west of the small alpine village in the South Island shortly before 10.15pm.

Geonet says the quake was at a depth of 62km and has registered as "strong shaking".

More than 25,000 New Zealanders felt the jolt, with some Wellington residents saying it disturbed their sleep.

Well we just had an earthquake here in Wellington. 😂😂😂 — Jamie Swain (@JamieswainJamie) September 3, 2020

One Blenheim resident said they felt strong shaking and rolling from the quake around 10.15pm, while unlucky camper said the quake's motion felt like wind gusts from inside their camper van.

A West Coast resident said the glass doors inside their Barrytown house were rattling and shaking as the earthquake rolled.