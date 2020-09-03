Aucklanders are being warned not to drop the ball as the city heads into its first weekend at alert level 2, with police warning it will be out in force.

While Tāmaki Makaurau moved out of level 3 on Monday, restrictions still remain around the size of social gatherings, funerals and tangihanga in the city.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said police will be out and about this weekend,

carrying out reassurance patrols and monitoring gatherings and venues, to ensure venues and members of the public are following the rules.

"We know that those in Auckland will likely be keen to go out this weekend

and socialise with friends and family members," he said.

"We want to remind the public that gatherings in Auckland are limited to a

maximum of 10 people.

"It's really important that everyone plays their part and adheres to

these restrictions."

Chambers reminded people to keep track of their movements and sign in on the Covid-19 tracer app when visiting bars restaurants and cafes.

"If you're out in any public place such as at the beach or park, please

maintain physical distancing from those you don't know by keeping at least

two metres distance from others," he said.

Aucklanders can now travel outside of the city, but Chambers warned that anyone feeling unwell should hold off.

"While you are able to travel outside the region under the current alert

level, it's important that anyone who is unwell or experiencing any cold or

flu-like symptoms stays at home and contacts their local GP or Healthline for

advice," he said.

"If you are travelling this weekend, please drive safely and take care on the roads."