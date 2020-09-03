One person is trapped after a crash near Taupō this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed emergency services were called to the scene about 4.15pm to reports of a crash between a car and a tree.

She said one person was trapped and a helicopter was being dispatched from Taupō.

One person was in a critical condition and one person had minor injuries a St John spokeswoman confirmed.

She said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene, and were still there at 5pm.

The crash was not blocking oncoming cars and was located outside the Licorice Cafe.