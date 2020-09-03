A sinking launch could have had fatal consequences had those on board not been prepared, says Coastguard's Trillian Trust Rescue skipper Graeme Ogg.

A brother and sister were rescued from a life raft yesterday, after their 29-foot launch sank off the coast of the Bay of Plenty.

At 1.39pm the TECT Rescue Helicopter team was alerted by the Rescue Coordination Centre to a beacon activation 18 miles off the Tauranga coast, a TECT Rescue Helicopter statement said.

The siblings had abandoned the launch got into a dinghy, set off their emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) and, when a the TECT Rescue Helicopter flew overhead, set off a flare - helping pinpoint their location exactly.

Ogg said the rescued boaties were shaken but their level of preparedness ensured they got home safe.

"They made their own luck. They were very well prepared. The thing that really aided in their rescue was the EPIRB. That's a device which sends a signal to satellites which are monitoring for these EPIRB activations.

"We always say you need at least two means of communication, which they did. They did everything right. The report came back to the rescue co-ordination centre in Wellington and they broadcast a mayday relay that there was an activation near Mayor Island."

The Coastguard New Zealand's new Trillian Trust Rescue boat was unexpectedly called into action on its maiden voyage on Wednesday. Photo / Facebook

A NZ Defence Force King Air provided air support and tracked the liferaft until Trillian Trust Rescue arrived in the area, pulling the duo aboard at 2.47pm.

Ogg was onboard Coastguard New Zealand's new rescue boat, the Trillian Trust Rescue, in what was a matter of "right place at the right time".

"It was actually the maiden voyage and we were heading back to Auckland. Once we knew the location, we advised that we were on the way.

"The Trillian Trust Rescue is a community funded boat which will be based in Auckland. Like all Coastguard it's a volunteer crew and volunteer skippers - Coastguard relies on that public support."

The siblings declined to comment.

