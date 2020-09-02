One lucky South Islander is $10 million richer after winning Lotto's Powerball First Division.

The newly-minted Christchurch millionaire bagged $10.5 million in tonight's draw, made up of the Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight's luckiest South Islander bought their golden ticket at Bishopdale New World in Christchurch.

Another lucky player is $500,000 richer tonight after winning Lotto's First Division.

That winning Lotto ticket was sold at New World Wairoa in Wairoa.

Another $500,000 is up for grabs on Saturday, after Strike rolled over tonight.

Last week one lucky Aucklander scooped up a cool $1 million after winning First Division with their MyLotto ticket.

Tonight's Lotto win comes nearly three weeks after the recent life-changing $50 million Powerball Must Be Won draw.

With no First Division winners, the jackpot rolled down to Powerball Second Division where 10 lucky players from around the country shared the prize, each taking home just over $5 million.

One of the lucky 10 winners was oblivious that she was carrying around a $5 million winning ticket in her handbag for a week.

The Napier-based woman and her husband, who claimed their winnings in store on Saturday, were the last of the 10 winners of last week's $50m Powerball jackpot to come forward.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, celebrated their win with a drink and a modest dinner of cheese on toast.





Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

