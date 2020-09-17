Asking whether workers are more important than employees is like asking whether you love Mum or Dad more, says Labour candidate Kieran McAnulty.

"They've got to work together but it's got to be a fair system," he said.

All Wairarapa electoral candidates interviewed for this Local Focus video said it was a partnership between workers and employers. McAnulty explained his work in parliament this term to protect sub-contractors.

NZ First candidate Ron Mark said it was a partnership. "Good employers value their staff," he said. Green candidate Celia Wade-Brown said people were most important "and people are employers and people are employees".

But only National candidate Mike Butterick would choose one over the other. He said businesses are most important "because they provide the jobs for people".

