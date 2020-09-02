A young man has been granted permanent name suppression after admitting he assaulted two people at a drunken Labour Party youth summer camp.

The 22-year-old has not been identified since the criminal case was sparked when sexual allegations emerged from the event near Waihi in February 2018.

The Court of Appeal has today released its decision granting the man permanent suppression and overturning the High Court's decision after a second appeal in June.

Midway through a trial last year in the Auckland District Court, however, a plea deal was reached with prosecutors after a jury was asked to consider five charges of indecent assault, relating to two men and two women.

The man ultimately pleaded guilty to two amended charges of assault for the allegations against the two men, and the charges against the two women were withdrawn and dismissed.

At his sentencing last November, the man was then discharged without conviction but also refused permanent name suppression by Judge Russell Collins.

The suppression decision was upheld on appeal in April by Justice Christian Whata in the High Court.

This led to a second appeal attempt by the man's lawyer, Emma Priest, at the Court of Appeal.

Priest argued Justice Whata erred in dismissing the first appeal and had used a higher threshold test against her client because of the "highly disproportionate nature of media reporting in this case".

"This is not a case of the public not knowing what went on, they know everything that went on," she said.

"Without suppression, it is my submission, that the discharge without conviction is meaningless."

Priest also said it was easy for the courts to discount "misguided comments by uninformed people" on social media commenting on news events.

Facebook and Twitter users, she has said, have labelled her client a "sexual predator" and "the Labour Youth Camp pervert".

When making his decision, Justice Whata said: "The combined seriousness of the alleged offending and the political dimension strongly engages the principle of open justice."

The judge also pondered the prospect of continuing suppression until after the general election, but on reflection he said the political dimension precludes such a course.

The Labour Party is suspending all Young Labour events in the wake of a police investigation into sexually assaults at the Waihi summer camp.

After the sentencing, one of the victims spoke to Newstalk ZB and said the case had became a "political football".

Both victims and the Crown were also against suppression.

When the trial began last August, the court heard there had been heavy drinking at the camp, which was described by witnesses as a "glorified piss-up".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had spoken at the camp the day before the offending.

Wellington lawyer Maria Austen conducted an external review of Labour Party procedures, which included several recommendations. Ardern has said the report will be publicly released after the court proceedings have concluded.

Former Labour Party president Nigel Haworth, who quit last September as separate sexual allegations within the party came to light, has said all the recommendations of Austen's report would be implemented.