There are five new cases of Covid-19, according to director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

Three are in the community. They are all linked to the Mt Roskill mini cluster.

That grouping has been linked to the wider Auckland cluster.

All these people were already in self-isolation.

One of the new cases in managed isolation was a child, who arrived from Dubai.

So far 2992 people have been contacted in relation to the cluster.

There are 75 people in managed isolation who are Covid-19 positive. That number is coming down, as people are recovering, Bloomfield says.

There are seven people in hospital - two are in ICU.

There are 128 active cases in New Zealand - 35 were identified in managed isolation.

Some 94 people have been diagnosed in the community.

Bloomfield says sorry

Bloomfield said there has been a "rapid" review of how wrong testing information went out to the public.

He said a senior officer should have signed off the message - he said that should have happened.

Bloomfield apologised that the message went out, and for any anxiety it caused.

NZ's testing target

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said the 70,000 test target has been met - "with a few fluctuations here or there".

He said testing was a "critical part" of New Zealand's response to Covid-19.

Hipkins said he has been "very encouraged" at how the contact tracing system has worked this outbreak.

However, "we cannot rest on our laurels", he said.

So far, 2 million Kiwis have signed up for the Covid-19 tracer app. That's almost half of all New Zealanders over 15.

In Australia, the update has only been about 24 per cent.

There were 2.4 million scans in New Zealand yesterday, Hipkins said.

There are more developments coming for the app, he said.

That includes Bluetooth, which the Government is still working on.

But he called on all New Zealanders to keep track of their movements.

The Government has produced a new booklet to help with contact tracing for people without smartphones, such as senior citizens.

These can be ordered from the Covid-19 website, he said.

Covid cards

The Covid cards are still underway and are getting back on track, Hipkins said.

He stressed that people's data will always be safe.

Should Aucklanders stay in Auckland

Hipkins' message to Aucklanders was, keep following the rules.

If people are leaving the city, he said people should behave as if they were still in Auckland.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield arriving with Health Minister Chris Hipkins for their Covid-19 response. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier today, Bloomfield and Hipkins fronted a specially convened health select committee after a call from National and New Zealand First.

The pair declined to answer media questions afterwards – as is the usual convention – instead telling reporters to wait until 1pm for any follow-up questions.

But during the hearing, Hipkins did say that Auckland would be able to move to level 1 without "complete elimination".

National's health spokesman Shane Reti asked why the South Island was still at alert level 2, and Hipkins said there was reasonably free movement, including direct flights from Auckland to Queenstown.

That meant if the South Island was at level 1 and Aucklanders could travel to a large social gathering in the South Island that would "defeat the purpose" of the different alert level settings.

"We were quite comfortable that everybody would be at alert level 2 with a few extra protections for Auckland," Hipkins said.

Higher risk workers to face weekly Covid tests

Hipkins said at the end of the week a schedule would be released of how often border-facing workers - including airport staff and port workers - will be tested.

Higher risk workers should be tested weekly, he said.

Lower risk workers will be tested fortnightly, and workers on the periphery will be tested monthly.

"The shipping port is the most complex of all of those operations ... we're working through that process."

Bloomfield said airport workers who were customer-facing and port workers going out to ships were higher risk.

Workers were also checked for symptoms daily, he said.

Hipkins said testing was the last line of defence and the protective measures, including PPE and physical distancing, were also important.