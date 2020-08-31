The Browns Bay Countdown on Auckland's North Shore has been closed after two positive Covid-19 case visits.

The visits were on August 18 between 10.15am and 11am and August 26 between 11am and 11.30 am.

A spokesperson said the store has been closed tonight to deep-clean it.

The Browns Bay Countdown on Auckland's North Shore has been closed after two positive Covid-19 case visits. Photo / Google

"The Auckland Regional Public Health Service has advised us that these visits are deemed casual contact exposures.

Advertisement

"We know levels of anxiety are high at the moment, and that Covid-19 is still in our community. And even though we have our daily and nightly routines in place that are designed to keep everyone safe, we want to do whatever we can to provide comfort and extra reassurance to our team and community.

"We would reiterate to customers the importance of using the NZ Covid-19 tracker app when visiting a Countdown store."