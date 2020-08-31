A couple who died in a crash near Palmerston over the weekend leave four young children behind.

Hamiora Te Kira, 28, known as Tama and Kara TeRupe, 27, both of Palmerston, died after the car they were in rolled down a bank on Macraes Back Rd, 35km inland from Palmerston, about 11.50pm on Saturday.

A Givealittle page set up for the pair by cousins said a car crash "took the lives of our dear cousins Kararaina TeRupe and her partner Tama Tekira, who were passengers in a vehicle.

The pair leave behind four children aged between three and nine-years-old, the page said.

The page aimed to raise money towards funeral expenses and travel costs from Dunedin to Wellington for the family, and anything left would go to the children's future.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru confirmed the pair were partners and had children.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.

"The Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating, along with the Serious Crash Unit, with the assistance of police photography and our forensic officers.

''The car rolled over a few times and came to rest down a steep ravine. It sustained considerable damage.'

"At this stage, no cause of the crash as been ascertained.''

The car's two other occupants — an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, both also of Palmerston — survived the crash and were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter. Sgt Woodbridge said they were both were released from hospital on Sunday. They also spoke to police on Sunday.

"They are obviously very shocked and . . . struggling to deal with the death of two of their friends.''