Emergency services are at a two-car crash on Auckland's Northwestern motorway this morning.

The incident happened on the Te Atatū onramp just after 7am, police said.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the collision, but motorists in the area are being warned to expect delays.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 7:10AM

A crash is blocking the Te Atatu Rd (loop) on-ramp citybound. One lane is still operating currently. Take extra care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/wBhxiFmZMY — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 30, 2020

The NZ Transport Agency issued an alert via its social media sites letting the public know that one of the lanes is still operating.

A traffic camera shows several people standing around the area next to two crashed cars.

The crash comes as the alert level 3 Covid-19 lockdown has been lifted in Auckland; allowing people to head back into work offices and schools today.