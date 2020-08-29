A worker at the Ports of Auckland was killed early today after an incident involving a shipping container.

The stevedore was fatally injured at about 2am while working on a ship at Fergusson Container Terminal.

Emergency services were called but the victim did not survive their injuries.

"We are all absolutely devastated by this news," said Ports of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson.

Advertisement

"An investigation is underway and we are providing support to our staff member's family and all our staff.

"As the matter is under investigation, we can't provide any further information at this stage."

Police attended but could not give any further information.

WorkSafe has been advised.