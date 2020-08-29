One person has died after a crash in the South Auckland suburb of Clover Park tonight.

The accident on Boundary Rd was reported around 6.20pm.

Police confirmed one person had died following the crash, in which they describe as single vehicle.

However photos from the scene of the crash show both a crashed car and a motorcycle on its side on the road.

The road remains closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.