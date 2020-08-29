A swimmer has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after nearly drowning at Piha Beach west of Auckland.

St John Ambulance said it was called to the beach about 1pm and took the victim to the emergency department at Auckland Hospital.

The spokeswoman did not know whether they had been in the sea or a pool.

The age of the patient is not available.

Police, the Piha Surf Lifesaving Club and Surf Lifesaving's northern region duty manager were not told, which they should have been if someone got into difficulty in the sea.

Swimmers often get into trouble in Piha's wild surf in summer, but it's unusual for people to swim in winter and no lifeguards were on duty at the beach today.

The Herald is seeking further information.