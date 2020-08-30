Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will this afternoon outline details of Auckland's move out of alert level 3, as well as provide more information on the Auckland cluster.

She will be joined by the director of public health Caroline McElnay, who will reveal the number of new Covid-19 cases.

After 18 days, Auckland will move out of level 3 lockdown at midnight tonight.

Ardern extended level 3 for four days on Monday but Health Minister Chris Hipkins this morning confirmed the lockdown would not be extended again.

Advertisement

The Government has taken out ads in major Sunday newspapers today advising that Auckland will go to level 2 tomorrow.

"The key thing for us is looking at that cluster - are all the cases within the cluster, are they known and identified? The evidence so far is yes, they are," he told MediaWorks radio.

This is a major element of the Government's Covid-19 containment plan – at the moment, all the active cases, bar one, have been linked to the Auckland cluster.

That one case, a maintenance worker at one of the isolation hotels, is still under investigation.

But the level 2 is likely to be different from the one Aucklanders have experienced in the past.

Hipkins this morning said it would be more like a level 2.5 for a while – meaning there would be more emphasis put on masks and limiting public gatherings.

He also confirmed that today's Covid-19 case numbers would be "slightly lower" than yesterday's 13.

"That's encouraging," he said, but would not say exactly how many.

Advertisement