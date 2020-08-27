A wanted man who allegedly tried to evade police by heading into the sea off Pāpāmoa Beach is due to appear in a Tauranga court tomorrow.

A police communication spokeswoman said that about 5.20pm officers went to an address on Papamoa Beach Rd to execute an arrest warrant.

The wanted person fled the address and entered the sea, the spokeswoman said.

"The man managed to get about 500m into the water before he was eventually brought to the shore and taken into custody."

TECT Rescue Helicopter pilot Todd Dunham said the man, who was wearing only shorts, had been in the sea for over an hour before he was located by the chopper crew.

An IRB rescue boat which had also been out searching brought the man back to shore, Dunham said.

The police spokeswoman said a man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.



No details are yet available on the charges he faces.