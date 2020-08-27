A child has died after a "tragic accident" at an Upper Hutt park.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Harcourt Park this morning, after a child was taken to a local medical centre with critical injuries at 11.40am.

Police said the child sadly died a short time later.

"While inquiries into the circumstances of this matter are still being undertaken, initial indications are that the child's injuries were the result of a tragic accident at an Upper Hutt park," police said in a statement.

Members of the public can expect to see a police presence at Harcourt Park this afternoon while inquiries continue.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to Queen Street Medical Centre in relation to the incident.

Three ambulances were dispatched because of the level of clinical skill needed to treat the patient, she said.

Fire and Emergency had also been called to assist at the park, but queries about their involvement were referred to police.

The medical centre's main phone line has been directed to an answer phone message.

It said because of unforeseeable circumstances the centre was closed for the rest of the afternoon.

All appointments tomorrow would be for acute or urgent matters and routine appointments would have to wait until Monday.