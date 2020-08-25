

Hawke's Bay ratepayers have been incorrectly threatened with a 10 per cent penalty on their rates if they don't pay by September 20.

A total of 71,122 rates invoices were sent out across the region by Hawke's Bay Regional Council on August 20.

However, the front of the invoice incorrectly included a reminder to pay rates by September 20 to avoid late fees.

HBRC chief executive James Palmer said on Wednesday the date for paying rates to avoid late fees was actually February 1, 2021.

Palmer apologies for the "confusion" the mishap had caused ratepayers.

"Originally a penalty would have been applied from September 21 this year, but in recognition of the impacts of Covid-19 and the drought, we reverted back to February 1as per previous years," he said.

"This policy change was reflected in the rates newsletter we sent ratepayers, however we missed the reminder was still on the front of the invoice, and the wrong penalty date was included on the back page of the emailed invoices."

Palmer added: "We are sorry that this has added stress at a difficult time."

A 10 per cent penalty still applies after February 1.

The council announced they'll not be increasing rates revenue this year, citing the financial impact that Covid-19 and the drought on the community.

Palmer also clarified the rating year hasn't changed and the invoice is for the full rating year from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

"We encourage people who are experiencing financial difficulty to contact our rates team and organise a payment plan. If you are on a payment plan, you won't incur any late payment fees," he added.