A man has appeared in court charged with careless driving causing the death of a Whakatāne Hospital ICU nurse following a crash near Rotorua last year.

Anthony Paul Jacobus McMillan, 54, from Whakatāne, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today for a case review hearing after previously pleading not guilty to a charge of careless driving causing the death of Sheila Bugden on December 14 last year.

He also faces four other charges of careless driving causing injury to William Kirk, Maia Kirk, Michelle Lee and Rhys Bugden.

Sheila Budgen (nee Cheng) was killed in a head-on crash near Hells Gate on State Highway 30 after a day out to Rotorua.

It has previously been reported the day out was planned after a tough week working in Whakatāne Hospital's ICU treating burns victims from the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Budgen, who was in the back seat, died at the scene. Her husband Rhys, 49, was left critically injured.

Rhys Bugden with his wife Sheila Cheng. Photo / File

McMillan's lawyer, Tim Braithwaite, acknowledged to Judge Tony Snell today it was the second case review hearing, which was when a trial date should be set, but said an issue had arisen which needed to be investigated as it could form part of his case.

Judge Snell agreed to allow a third case review hearing on November 11 but said matters would need to progress at that stage.

McMillan was granted continued bail.